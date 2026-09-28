BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills fans, making purchases at the new Highmark Stadium, helped raise more than $1 million last month for Erie County. That money will be used for stadium repairs and maintenance.

According to the Erie County Comptroller's office, $1,080,915.09 came from a 6% tax that is being added to:



Tickets

Parking

Food and drinks

Merchandise

Other sales at the stadium

That total is for August alone. It is charged by the Buffalo Bills, listed as "Game Day Tax" on receipts or "Erie Co S/C" on tickets, going directly to Erie County on a monthly basis.

While this surcharge is being added at Bills games, it's also being added for other events - like concerts - at Highmark Stadium.

WATCH: Highmark Stadium tax on Buffalo Bills fans brings in more than $1M for Erie County

Highmark Stadium tax on Buffalo Bills fans

An Erie County spokesperson told the 7 News I-Team,

The surcharge is placed on tickets, concessions, merchandise, and other items purchased at Highmark Stadium. This includes all Buffalo Bills home games as well as other events that will be held at the venue. That revenue will be used for continuing capital improvements at the new stadium. This was all negotiated as part of the public discussions about the stadium lease that were held by the Erie County Legislature. The Erie County Comptroller’s Office and the Bills organization are the entities making the decision on how to best document and track all collected surcharge funds, which will be placed in a capital improvement fund to be managed by Empire State Development.

WATCH: Fans will pay an extra 6 percent on purchases inside new Buffalo Bills stadium

Fans will pay an extra 6 percent on purchases inside new Buffalo Bills stadium

The tax also applies to merchandise bought at the Bills Store, across the street from the new stadium.