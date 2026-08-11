ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're going to a Buffalo Bills game, or any other event at the new Highmark Stadium, you'll pay an extra 6% on your purchase. That's part of the deal with the Buffalo Bills and Erie County, included in the 30-year lease, for capital improvements and repairs.

The tax is called the "Erie County Surcharge." It's being added to:



Tickets

Parking

Food and drinks

Merchandise

Other sales at the stadium

The money is being collected by a third party and deposited into a separate Erie County-owned surcharge account. Per the lease, the money is expected to be deposited into a different account every year on April 30.

If you buy anything at the concession stands and your bill is $40, you'll pay an extra $2.40 in Erie County surcharge fees.

If you buy an $80 sweatshirt at one of the Bills Stores inside the stadium, you'll pay an extra almost $5 in Erie County surcharge fees.

While this surcharge is being added at Bills games, it's also being added for other events - like concerts - at Highmark Stadium.

The $2.1 billion stadium has largely been paid for by taxpayers across New York State.

WATCH: Fans will pay an extra 6% on purchases inside new Buffalo Bills stadium

Fans will pay an extra 6 percent on purchases inside new Buffalo Bills stadium

According to a 2022 Memorandum of Understanding between the Bills, Erie County and New York State,

[Erie County Stadium Corporation] shall be obligated to contribute to a Maintenance and Repair Fund in the amount of $6.67 million per year for 15 years. As more specifically described in the New Stadium Lease, the Bills shall be able to use the Maintenance and Repair Fund for Capital Improvements, maintenance, and any other repairs at the New Stadium Complex (for the avoidance of doubt, excluding the cost of Bills labor or janitorial costs).

The MOU also explains,

revenue generated by surcharges which the parties agree to implement upon ticketing, parking and concessions at the New Stadium (collectively, the “Surcharges Revenue”), which shall be deemed the County’s contribution to the Capital Improvement Fund.

It is more than a million square feet, with about 60,000 seats. Nearly two-thirds of the seats are covered by the massive canopy roof.

After getting a first look inside the stadium Saturday, many people voiced concern about obstructed views and other issues.

A Bills spokesperson said they are reviewing feedback following the stadium's first major event. The spokesperson sent the following statement:

"Thank you to Bills Mafia for setting a new attendance record with more than 50,000 fans at the Return of the Blue & Red," the team said in a statement. "Saturday’s practice was a great opportunity to test the new stadium. We are currently addressing internal and external feedback regarding the facility's operation following the first event. We’ll utilize the next six weeks to refine any details as we prepare for the home opener on Thursday, September 17."

An Erie County spokesperson told the 7 News I-Team,