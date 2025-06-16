DEC reviews Goodyear Niagara Falls' revised air permit application following 7 News I-Team investigation

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is now reviewing a revised application for an air state facility permit at Goodyear Niagara Falls.

The plant was mandated to submit this updated application as part of a January agreement with the state, following a 7 News I-Team investigation that uncovered concerning emissions issues.

State DEC reviewing updated air permit application for Goodyear Niagara Falls

Emissions calculations are a critical part of the updated application. This is particularly significant because these calculations were at the center of our investigation.

In October, the 7 News I-Team discovered Goodyear was emitting a cancer-causing chemical at levels up to 7 times the current standard, and the state knew about it for years but didn't take action until early this year.

The state has characterized this as "worst case scenario mapping."

If the state determines the application is complete, a draft permit will be made available for public review and comment. There is currently no timeline for when this might happen.

