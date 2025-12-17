'Cherry picking numbers': Buffalo Mayor calls comptroller's financial assessment a lie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon is pushing back against claims about the city's financial situation, calling the budget assessment from the city comptroller's office misleading. He's defending his administration's handling of a budget deficit inherited from former Mayor Byron Brown.

Scanlon contacted the 7 News I-Team after previous reporting on Buffalo's budget issues and social media posts about the city's deficit. He said he inherited significant budgeting problems when Brown resigned in October 2024, including bookkeeping that "didn't make sense" and a $31 million shortfall.

WATCH: Who is lying about the budget in Buffalo?

'Cherry picking numbers': Buffalo's Acting Mayor says the city comptroller is lying about the budget deficit

The dispute stems from Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski's claims that the city lied for years about how services were being paid for. When the 7 News I-Team asked Scanlon directly whether Brown lied to Buffalo residents, he defended the former mayor's approach.

"I don't think it's lying. I think they used other financial resources to fill those holes," Scanlon said.

"That don't exist anymore," I responded.

"That no longer exist, correct. So at the time, they were able to pay for them. But to think moving forward that was sustainable ... it's not," Scanlon said.

Scanlon claims his administration has reduced the deficit from $31 million to $14 million, despite $15 million in unanticipated legal settlements. He disputes the city comptroller's assessment that Buffalo faces a $54 million deficit.

WATCH: Nowakowski says the City of Buffalo lied to residents



"If anyone in the City of Buffalo is lying to the public, it's the comptroller and the deputy comptroller. They are cherry picking numbers to bolster their legal argument when it comes to the capital budget," Scanlon said.

Scanlon emphasized that official audited finances show only one number that matters for determining a deficit.

"There is no $54 million operational shortfall. If you look at the official audited finances in the City of Buffalo, there's only one number that matters when it comes to a deficit. It's the year end number," he said.

He accused the comptroller's office of inflating the deficit by including ARPA money and other funds to make the situation appear worse than it actually is. Scanlon credited his Commissioner of Administration and Finance, Ray Nosworthy, with helping address the financial issues.

The 7 News I-Team has reached out to the city comptroller's office for response to Scanlon's comments but has not heard back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.