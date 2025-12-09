BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Without fanfare, the Buffalo Common Council approved a $94 million capital budget. This will provide money for:



equipment upgrades

libraries and parks

city facilities

This all comes at a time when Buffalo, overall, is in the red and overtime pay is over-budget. The City of Buffalo is short at least $50 million.

"We have to operate day to day and provide services and to keep the city moving, even through turbulent fiscal times," said Common Councilman Mitch Nowakowski.

Nowakowski is the Finance Committee Chair. He says most of the city's debts will be paid off in ten years.

Nowakowski: I don't want to have broken down community centers, street lights that are falling down, sidewalks that are cracked, paving of streets be down to the brick. We have to get this done. We have to move city forward. And the fact is, is that we can pay the debt management service. So I don't want people to think that it's like an American Express and that that bill comes due. This debt is is debt service that municipalities pay all throughout the country. It's a part of municipal finance is paying off debt, and it's over a. Significant period of time, and we're well within our healthy limits.

Drantch: But Mitch, this has been going on for years, and the problems have persisted for years. You're talking about five different things here that are happening right now. We've heard that we have the money to do it and get this stuff done, but we haven't. Is this a failure of government?

Nowakowski: I think that it's...the City of Buffalo told Buffalonians that they could provide services at a cost that was not real. And we said, we could plow your streets, we can invest in our infrastructure, and we can do it with just this amount of money. But the fact is, is that was a lie.

WATCH: Buffalo faces a huge budget problem that the Mayor-Elect will have to deal with

'That was a lie': Buffalo's budget woes, overtime plague city with claims of lies from leaders

So much so, Mayor-Elect Sean Ryan has said taxes will be going up. He hasn't said how much but Nowakowski has come to this conclusion.

"I wouldn't be surprised if a new mayor was to propose a double digit tax increase," he said.

Ryan wouldn't rule it out. He said he's not ruling it in either.

WATCH: Could taxes go up by double digits?



The $94 million capital budget provides:



more than $5 million for Buffalo Fire Department equipment

more than $4 million for Buffalo Police Department cars and equipment

While both departments argue upgrades are necessary, they're spending big on overtime. Right now, they are 80% over budget.

"If this is something that needs to be addressed, I think that we need to all come to the table and address it," said John Davidson.

Davidson is the Police Benevolent Association President. He says policemen and women are working overtime because of short staffing. He says there are mandates for minimum staffing numbers based on state policies.

To that extent, Davidson says officers in the B-District, downtown, are working every weekend to cover the Chippewa Entertainment District and/or Main Street, when Shea's has a show.

Drantch: Do you think — that to eliminate the need for overtime or forced work — should bars on Chippewa, should Shea's hire their own security to make sure that people are safe, thereby eliminating the need for police?

Davidson: I think that would be up to individual entities. I think that you're going to be hard pressed to ever find private security that's more trained and better than a Buffalo Police officer.

Drantch: Can you understand why someone, a taxpayer, who is potentially facing a double digit tax increase would say overtime needs to be reined in?

Davidson: I could see why, on first blush, anyone want overtime reined in. But when you dig down into where the overtime is going in, the Buffalo Police Department, to the Buffalo Police Officers, they're working, so they need to be compensated.

Data from the Buffalo Police Department shows most people surveyed:



want police walking the beat

want police patrolling in their cars

But the budget is becoming a major problem and Nowakowski says the overtime is out of control.

Nowakowski: We understand these are public emergencies, but to the point where we have officers making over six figures in overtime is not sustainable.

Drantch: Just to point out, though, they're not doing anything wrong nor unethical.

Nowakowski: Nope, they're following the collective bargaining agreement. I'm glad you're saying that because they're not, they're they're adhering to their collective bargaining agreement that spelled out that was agreed to by both parties.

Buffalo Police officers have been working without a contract since July. They are following an expired CBA right now.

Drantch: Will you agree to a new CBA that does not cut over time?

Nowakowski: No, I know it's not sustainable.

Davidson: I'm not going to discuss contract stuff in the media. I've spoken with Mitch, and I think he and I get along really well, and I think he and I share a lot of the same concerns.

Drantch: With overtime?

Davidson: In general, just regarding the contract and the state that policing is in.

Nowakowski says the Mayor-Elect will have to quickly bargain for a new agreement with police that is mindful of overtime. He also says so much of this capital budget is bonded for the Buffalo School District. Nowakowski explains the majority is state reimbursable.

The 7 News I-Team has reached out to the Buffalo Fire Department union. The president did not return our request for an interview.