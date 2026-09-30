Cheektowaga police officer, dispatchers accused of misusing Flock cameras to track fellow employee

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police are investigating three of their own for misuse of Flock cameras, accused of tracking a fellow employee over the course of months.

Sources tell the 7 News I-Team that police are close to filing disciplinary sanctions against the trio. Those sanctions have not yet been filed.

The 7 News I-Team has learned the three involved are:



Robert Dombrowski - a police officer

Anthony Filipski, Junior - a dispatcher

Lauren Seibr - a dispatcher

Dombrowski, the 7 News I-Team has learned, was a dispatcher at the time of the alleged misuse of these Flock cameras.

Cheektowaga has almost 30 Flock cameras throughout the town. They are automatic license plate readers that are used to record license plates at various locations.

At a Cheektowaga Town Board meeting this past June, Police Chief Brian Coons outlined a proposal to add two more cameras. Coons cited an increase in the efficiency of law enforcement cases. Representatives from Flock Safety also delivered a presentation to address concerns about how the tools work and how the data is used. That representative explained this technology focuses solely on vehicles identified as being involved in a crime or vehicles of interest, not people.

During that same meeting, Tony Filipski, a Cheektowaga resident, said he supports the expansion despite reservations about government surveillance.

"I'm in favor of it. I don't like the government in my business either, but I think it's just where we're at," Filipski said. "The other things, unintended consequences. Missing persons, vulnerable or endangered. Amber Alerts, Silver Alerts. The license plate reader helps you get that."

Watch: Privacy vs. public safety: Cheektowaga residents debate adding more license plate reader cameras

Privacy vs. public safety: Cheektowaga residents debate adding more license plate reader cameras

The 7 News I-Team has submitted a formal request for information about any disciplinary action taken against the three employees.

Last month, Flock made serious changes to the way this data is collected after growing backlash.

According to ABC News, "The new safeguards include requiring law enforcement to label every search with a criminal case number, and instituting an automatic review for abnormal search activities, which will trigger proactive lockouts for those users."

Flock will now keep data for seven days rather than 30, as it had been.

Cheektowaga police have not spoken with the 7 News I-Team at the time of publication.