Privacy vs. public safety: Cheektowaga residents debate adding more license plate reader cameras

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The debate over privacy and public safety is back in focus in Cheektowaga, one of Buffalo's largest suburbs, as town leaders consider expanding their network of automated license plate readers.

The town already operates 29 Flock Safety cameras mounted on utility poles across the area. The cameras use artificial intelligence and machine learning to process and analyze data. Now, officials want to add 2 more at a cost of $3,000 each, annually.

At Tuesday night's town board meeting, Police Chief Brian Coons outlined the proposal, citing an increase in the efficiency of law enforcement cases. Representatives from Flock Safety also delivered a presentation to address concerns about how the tools work and how the data is used.

Trevor Chandler, public affairs director for Flock Safety, said the cameras do not use facial recognition and are not connected to DMV or individual records.

"No, there is no facial recognition. These cameras are positioned to capture the rear of a vehicle to get the best read of the license plate and vehicle characteristics. These are not connected to the DMV records. These are not connected to individual records," Chandler said.

Chandler said the technology focuses solely on vehicles identified as being involved in a crime or vehicles of interest, not people.

"Flock's license plate readers has been fully endorsed by the Oakland chapter of the NAACP, and they specifically cite the impact that license plate reader cameras have on reducing bias because it's not looking at who's driving the car. It's not looking at the people, it's looking for the vehicles that are associated with crimes without the risk of over policing," Chandler said.

He also emphasized that municipalities retain control over their own data.

"Every city owns its data. Every city decides who they share with. Every city gets to decide what kind of crimes they use it for," Chandler said.

After the presentation, Cheektowaga council members took questions from residents, who offered a range of perspectives.

Tony Filipski, a Cheektowaga resident, said he supports the expansion despite reservations about government surveillance.

"I'm in favor of it. I don't like the government in my business either, but I think it's just where we're at. The other things, unintended consequences. Missing persons, vulnerable or endangered. Amber Alerts, Silver Alerts. The license plate reader helps you get that," Filipski said.

Not all residents agreed. Rachel Martinez, another Cheektowaga resident, raised concerns about oversight and data sharing.

"The complete lack of oversight of FLOCK is concerning for so many reasons, including putting the privacy of citizens at risk, the sharing of data nationwide, and opening up this town to the risk of extremely costly lawsuits," Martinez said.

A resident identified only as Ryan pointed to a broader national trend of communities walking away from Flock Safety contracts.

"Since 2021, 82 failed contracts have been terminated across 28 states, 39 of them since January of this year. Communities are not rejecting public safety in particular, but there's a specific concern with a vendor with a documented accountability problem. We have to consider the liability as well that the town and the members of this board are accepting," Ryan said.

No vote was taken at Tuesday's meeting. The next town board meeting is scheduled for June 24.