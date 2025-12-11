Buffalo school abuse investigation goes quiet after six months, no updates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been almost six months since the Buffalo Board of Education hired law firm Rupp Pfalzgraf to investigate claims of abuse in the Buffalo Public School District. Still, there are no answers about the progress of the investigation.

The claims of abuse were made by Buffalo Police Detective Richard Hy on a podcast in April. Hy, a special victims detective, said the district was interfering with the investigation into child abuse and sex assaults among students.

As a result of these claims, the district hired the third-party investigator at a cost of $52,000. The 7 News I-Team has learned the district budgeted $60,000 for this investigation. We've learned $42,059.74 has been paid out.

WATCH: BPS board approves law firm to investigate abuse claims on podcast

The 7 News I-Team has reached out to the Buffalo School District and was told,

"As this is an independent investigation, the investigator has not provided the district with an update. Please contact Rupp Pfalzgraf directly."

We also reached out to the law firm three times and left three voicemails, but did not receive a single call back.

Meanwhile, Shane Cronin, the Illinois man who prompted this whole situation, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted kidnapping after walking into a Buffalo school, near MLK Park, approaching two students and trying to lure and abduct one of them. He's due back in court for sentencing next month.

Now that he's pleaded guilty, the 7 News I-Team asked the Erie County District Attorney for the surveillance video showing Cronin in the school. That Freedom of Information Law request was denied.

Bottom line? Still no answers, six months later.

