BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 News I-Team is learning Buffalo Police Captain Lashondra Roach is off the job, suspended with pay. Roach met with Buffalo Police Officer Lance Woods at the D-District police station hours after he is accused of shooting and killing his wife, at their Sanborn home, on Valentine's Day.

Buffalo Police Interim Commissioner Craig Macy did not name Roach, but sources say she was involved in the check the welfare call for the victim, Alexis Skoczylas.

Skoczylas Family Alexis Skoczylas

The Buffalo Police Department said it is conducting an internal investigation to determine whether departmental policies, procedures, and professional standards were followed.

"We do have some information that would lead us to believe there is some rules and regulations that may not have been followed but I will let that investigation play out," Macy said.

Macy also described how the welfare check unfolded.

"Check the welfare is being conducted at the D-Delta station house and [Woods] has kids, he brings them in there to have a discussion with the captain," Macy said.

WATCH: Buffalo police captain suspended twice before Valentine's Day conversation with accused killer cop

Buffalo police captain suspended twice before Valentine's Day conversation with accused killer cop

Woods left the station, on Hertel Avenue, a little later.

While the investigation against Roach plays out, the 7 News I-Team has obtained her internal discipline file, revealing that in her almost 20-year tenure, she was suspended without pay twice before:



In 2016, documents show officers became involved in a physical pushing incident with each other

In 2017, as a lieutenant, she accepted and worked an overtime shift when she was already scheduled for court.

In total, she was off the job for four days without pay.

Roach has been on the job since January 2008. She has the same hire date as Woods. Macy would not say if the two were friends, nor if their conversation was recorded on body camera video.

According to court documents, Skoczylas filed for a contested divorce in September 2025.

Roach remains suspended indefinitely with pay. Woods is suspended without pay and is locked up in the Orleans County Jail, charged with murder. The Buffalo Police Union did not have a comment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.