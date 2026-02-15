Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Buffalo police officer charged with second-degree murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo police officer has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after police found a woman dead inside a home on Saturday.

According to the Lewiston Police Department, officers did a welfare check for a woman inside a home on Buffalo Street in Sanborn on Saturday. Upon arriving, officers found 35-year-old Alexis Skoczylas dead inside the home.

53-year-old Lance Woods, a Buffalo police officer, has been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder. Woods is awaiting arraignment on the charge in the Niagara County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to a Facebook post by the Buffalo Police Department, Woods was promoted to a detective rank in 2017.

The 7 News ITEAM has learned that Woods is not a member of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association (PBA) and exercised his Janus rights to leave the union.

