Buffalo plans to use nearly $40M in state infrastructure funding, but questions remain about unspent balance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's Department of Public Works Commissioner Nolan Skipper says most of the city's nearly $40 million — in state infrastructure funding — has been committed to project contracts, but a disconnect remains between what the mayor's office is saying and what city lawmakers are hearing.

Skipper says the money may appear unused because the state hasn't been invoiced for those projects. Skipper did not have a full list of where exactly the money is being used, but says a lot of it will be used for construction projects set to begin this year.

Earlier this month, Mayor Sean Ryan told the 7 News I-Team, previous administrations didn't use that $40 million, which led to chronic under-investment resulting in water main breaks across the city. Ryan said the city would come up with a plan for how it would use that money.

"We've missed funding over the last few years. There's road funding we didn't apply for, there's road funding we received and never put on the street," Ryan said.

$40 million earmarked for infrastructure spending in City of Buffalo

Common Council Member Leah Halton-Pope asked Skipper to speak at a meeting, Tuesday, explaining she feels reassured knowing there's a plan.

"Turns out that it has already been earmarked that it's been encumbered," Halton-Pope said. "It just comes down to language. It's reimbursable money. It's already been delineated where it's going, how it's being spent and there was a schedule that's assigned. Each of those projects that are there...We heard from the Commissioner of Public Works who explained. He gave us some clarity on some of that. We've asked as council members, to have a list of all the projects for each of those budgeted lines. But basically, my ask was very clear. When we speak to [the media] to be as clear as we possibly can because if the information is misunderstood or misarticulated inaccurately, then that's the information that goes out to our constituents. Bad information always travels faster than good and we want to make sure that we're clear."

In reporting on that $40 million balance from the State of New York, a City of Buffalo spokesman was explicit in saying the issue is that "Buffalo had the highest amount of unspent road repair funding of any municipality in New York state outside of New York City."

While that money rolls over and is earmarked, there is seemingly a disconnect between what the mayor's office is saying and what city lawmakers are hearing.

Halton-Pope says she will also reach out to the state to make sure what she heard from Skipper is accurate.

