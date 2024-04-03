Buffalo mayor says there's already a lot of transparency from 5/14 Commission

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Days after the New York State Committee on Open Government advised all 5/14 Memorial Commission meetings should be open, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said there's already been a lot of transparency with the commission.

The 5/14 Memorial Commission is getting almost $1,000,000 in taxpayer funding from New York State, but commission meetings have been closed to the public.

The commission is made up of New York State and City of Buffalo appointed representatives. For more than a year, they've been making decisions behind closed doors.

For months, the 7 News I-Team has been asking if the commission is actually as transparent as it claims. On Friday, the Commission on Open Government rendered an opinion, that all commission meetings should be open to the public.

"Going forward we will follow all of the rules of open government and make sure that all of the commission meetings will be open to the public and anyone who wants to attend," Brown said.

WATCH: MEMORIAL CHAIRMAN DISCUSSES LACK OF CASH

'There is no money': Buffalo 5/14 Memorial Commission has pledges but no cash as deadline looms

7 News I-Team Investigator Ed Drantch asked Brown, if he thought the commission violated open meetings law by not opening these meetings in the past.

"I think because of the sensitive nature of some of the discussions, with families being present, with consultants presenting ideas for the memorial, there was some concern about that. But going forward, given the rules of open meetings, all of the meetings will be open to the public," Brown said.

A spokesperson for Governor Hochul sent a statement to the I-Team saying, in part, "Governor Hochul has previously stated that this is a community-driven initiative, and we are thankful to...the Commission for further opening this process..."

The next meeting is scheduled for April 9, next Tuesday, at 4:30 pm at Rich Products on Niagara Street. It'll be the first commission meeting that's open to the public.