Is the 5/14 Memorial Commission as transparent as it claims?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — While three finalists design proposals for a 5/14 memorial, there are questions about who is paying for it. If taxpayer dollars are allocated for the memorial, which they are, how do you know what discussions are happening — in commission meetings — if meeting minutes aren't posted?

Those are all questions we've been working to get answered.

Reverend Mark Blue, Chairman of the 5/14 Memorial Commission, says transparency has been a priority as the commission selects designers to move forward in this memorial process.

"In all that we have been doing, we have have been transparent," Rev. Blue says.

The commission's meetings, though, are not open to the public. Despite the claim of transparency, the public hasn't seen anything official from the commission in months.

The 7 News I-Team asked about that during a presentation, Wednesday.

DRANTCH: On the 5/14 commission's website, minutes haven't been released since December. Where's the disconnect?

REV. BLUE: There's no disconnect. Even if you look on the website now, we've published everything.

The 7 News I-Team has been looking at that website for months. Still, even after asking this question, commission minutes haven't been posted for January, February or March.

WKBW-TV

DRANTCH: So has there not been a meeting since December?

REV. BLUE: We've had a meeting... we had a meeting for the interviews... but one of the things we want to do so nothing is tainted, we want to make sure we keep the privacy of that meeting and the individuals we're talking about.

Rev. Blue says he has decided to close these meetings to protect victims' families.

But meeting minutes are important because the public is not allowed to attend these meetings. The State of New York is using taxpayer dollars-- up to $900,000 -- for the commission of this memorial.

That said, it's a pledge. As the I-Team reported in November, the commission had no tangible cash in its coffers.

DRANTCH: At this point, how much money does the commission have to build this memorial?

REV. BLUE: There was an allocation given to help seed it by the Governor... but what we're also looking at... and I want everyone to understand this. People are not going to give to something they can't see... and this is going to give us the opportunity to present to the public and there are people who are waiting to give.

That includes the City of Buffalo, though Mayor Byron Brown will not announce how much.

"We will make it once the final submission, once the final design is completed and once we have the site for the memorial," Brown said.

The 5/14 commission was established by Governor Hochul. The members were appointed by both Hochul and Brown.

State commissions fall under open meeting laws, yet this commission's meetings are closed to the public.

The State Committee on Open Government is now looking into this.