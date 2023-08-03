Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown interviewed as part of investigation into deadly Christmas blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In reviewing his City of Buffalo-maintained calendar, the 7 News I-Team has discovered Mayor Byron Brown has been interviewed, as part of the third-party investigation into the state's response to the deadly Christmas blizzard.

The mayor's calendar shows the interview was scheduled for March 30, 2023. That's about three months after the blizzard. The calendar shows this was scheduled as a two-hour meeting.

Brown's calendar has this listed as an "informational interview" with Guidehouse, the firm picked to investigate the state's response.

A spokesman for the mayor told 7 News I-Team investigator Ed Drantch, this was in fact an interview about the storm response. No details about the interview were immediately available.

Last Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul told the 7 News I-Team, that third-party storm investigation was late and expected out within two weeks.

A week later, that Guidehouse investigation still has not been released.

Guidehouse was selected by New York State to conduct this investigation without a public bidding process. There was no request for proposals, despite the governor saying there would be an RFP put out for an independent investigation.

The state says this was not to exceed a total cost of about $550 million.

Seven months have passed since that blizzard killed 47 people in Western New York.

New York University has already released its storm investigation that was critical of the City of Buffalo.

The 7 News I-Team has reached out to Governor Hochul's office, looking for an update about when that storm report will be released. A spokesperson is yet to respond.