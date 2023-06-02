Lessons Learned: NYU Report shares how City of Buffalo can learn from Christmas Blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A recently released report from New York University's Robert F. Wagner School of Public Service shares lessons that the City of Buffalo can learn from the deadly Christmas Blizzard.

Following the blizzard, Mayor Byron Brown asked NYU to conduct a review of the blizzard, at no cost to the city.

The report highlights how the storm "had serious adverse effects on the city’s infrastructure, businesses, and residents."

NYU's research focused on four categories:



Roads

Utilities

Communications

Equity

About 100 pages in — an analysis on the City of Buffalo’s communication. The report says communication played a large role in how we experienced the blizzard.



“Storm warnings began later…”

The following key priorities emerged from the reports:



The city's emergency vehicle fleet, storage capabilities and warming center did not meet the demands in order to respond to a once-in-a-generation storm

Approximately 20,000 customers and key City of Buffalo facilities were without power, some for up to four days

Many people were uninformed despite stay-at-home orders and travel bans. The report said the city relieved heavily on television and radio announcements and that not enough residents had enrolled in the text message alert system

The report also highlighted existing equity issues. The blizzard's impact was felt the hardest in neighborhoods where there are economic hardships and limited resources. Out of the 31 neighbors we lost in the blizzard, 20 were people of color

