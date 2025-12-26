'A better version of Buffalo': Buffalo police healthcare crisis averted, agreement signed until 2029

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police union officials have signed an agreement with the City of Buffalo, extending medical benefits through June, 2029.

Those healthcare benefits were supposed to expire in a matter of months, causing concern about the potential for mass retirements.

In October, 7 News reported 78 members could be off the job if that agreement is allowed to expire. Now, the 7 News I-Team is learning that number could have been more like 90. That includes higher ups down to police officers.

WATCH: 'Catastrophic': Buffalo police union warns of mass retirement, safety concerns

'Catastrophic': Buffalo police union warns of mass retirement, safety concerns

7 News I-Team Investigator Ed Drantch spoke with Union President John Davidson, who says all of this could have put the department below minimums.

Drantch: How detrimental will that be for the department?

Davidson: It will be catastrophic. It will be a cliff that you will not be able to climb out of for decades. You will lose over 10% of the department and you will lose almost everyone in a major leadership role.

Drantch: That's significant.

Davidson: I'm not fear mongering.

Drantch: Does that put safety at risk?

Davidson: Absolutely. It would lead to, undoubtedly, hidden costs and the fact that you're going to run into more lawsuits, you're going to run into more complaints. You're going to run into more overtime.

Davidson says the city will get "relief in the way of overtime," explaining "everyone has worked together and everyone gets a better version of Buffalo." He's set to meet with union membership on Friday.

