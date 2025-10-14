BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — At an afternoon caucus meeting on Tuesday, Filmore District Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski walked in with a warning, numbers that, in his words, were "jarring."

According to a letter sent by the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association (PBA) to the Buffalo Common Council, nearly 80 officers could retire in the next 3–7 months. The figure includes 20 lieutenants, two of whom have already left this month, with another 20 expected to follow within the next 5-7 months.

Union leaders say such a wave would strip decades of experience from the police department.

"It ultimately could lead to a serious lack of experience with our department, causing a lot of issues," Nowakowski said.

PBA President John Davidson says the situation stems from a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) that guarantees the level of benefits and contribution rates for PBA members only through June 30, 2026. The agreement applies to members who were employed as of the date the MOA was executed. After the agreement expires, benefits could change, according to Davidson.

"Without an extension of the medical MOA, I don't see how they can possibly maintain staffing levels," Davidson said.

Buffalo Police Union warns of mass exodus as healthcare agreement end date looms

Davidson fears that early retirements could begin this winter, long before the MOA's end date, as officers move to keep the benefits they now have.

"We're going to have 80 officers with the most experience walk out the door in the next 3–7 months," Davidson explained.

The document also highlights the lack of a replacement pipeline. Davidson notes only seven officers are currently eligible to be promoted to lieutenant, far fewer than needed to replace those retiring. The letter further states that there are just 12 recruits in the police academy.

"If we don't have a full action plan, we're going to lead to a catastrophe," Nowakowski said.

Nowakowski believes an agreement could be reached in the spring after a new mayor is elected. Davidson is hopeful it will be reached before spring in order to prevent retirements.

The letter warns that replacing 80 retirees in such a short period is "not sustainable" and the loss of experience could impact not just the department's operations, but public safety across Buffalo.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.