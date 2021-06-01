Student posters push for Enterprise Charter School to remain open in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Enterprise Charter School students are making their feelings known through art.

“There’s close to 100 out here,” said Charter School Board Chairman Thomas Ess.

They've designed posters, and they are hanging on display outside of the school on Oak Street in Buffalo. Some read "save our school," while others say "ECS Strong."

“This was a way for them to express themselves to show what they’re feeling and what’s going on with them,” Ess explained.

Both Enterprise and Westminster Charter Schools are slated to close at the end of this school year. They were started by the Buffalo Public School District. That’s why the district controls the Charter, instead of the state Board of Regents.

In March, the Buffalo School Board of Education voted to close both schools saying they are under performing. Ess said he’s skeptical that student performance was the reason behind the vote.

“The internal numbers were sufficient so it’s not adding up.”

We asked the Buffalo School Board for a comment and are waiting for a response.

Both Charters are suing Buffalo Public Schools to remain open for student sake.

“I want to see these kids do well and it just seems like we’re taking that chance away from them,” Ess said.

“The Board of Education has until Thursday to respond to the lawsuit. A judge is expected to begin hearing the case on Friday.”

