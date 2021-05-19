Two charter schools sue Buffalo School Board to remain open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Buffalo charter schools are suing the Buffalo School Board to prevent the board from shutting them down.

Westminster Community Charter School and Enterprise Charter School are scheduled to be shut down at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

The lawsuit alleges that, the Buffalo Public School Board “used outdated and incorrect standards when reviewing Westminster’s charter renewal application.”

If the lawsuit is denied, 1,000 school students will need to find a new school.

