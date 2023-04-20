Iconic Buffalo teachers union leader set to retire

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — An iconic Buffalo labor leader is calling it quits. Buffalo Teachers Federation (BTF) President Phil Rumore says he will retireat the end of June.

Rumore has been the face of the BTF for the last 42 years. During his time as president, Rumore has negotiated with 12 different superintendents, bargained contract deals, led pickets, court battles even a strike.

WKBW BTF President Phil Rumore will retire at end of June.

But now Rumore says he's ready for the next phase and used a letter to teachers Wednesday saying he will retire at the end of his term on June 30. This after fighting for the last four years to reach a tentative contract deal for teachers.

Rumore very rarely declines an interview, but this time he did, saying he wants a little time to wait to talk about his retirement and let his teachers have a chance to look over their tentative contract deal.

WKBW Phil Rumore in his BTF office.

But the community is reacting to his retirement news.

“Look — he's the only Western New York labor leader that I know in the more than 30 years that I've worked with organized labor, who has gone to jail standing up for his membership,” declared Tom Campbell.

Campbell is the publisher of WNYLaborToday.com and has known Rumore for more than 30 years. He recalled the September 2000 teachers' strike when Rumore was arrested for violating a "no-strike" court order.

WKBW Tom Campbell, publisher of WNYLabor.com

“I got a call from him and I was surprised because I knew he was behind bars and he said, ‘Tom, I got out' and I thought you got out Phil, 'How did you get out'? He goes, 'Well, I taught some classes inside and he let me go for good behavior'”, Campbell recalls.

Although Rumore did not want to talk about his planned retirement, he did welcome us into his office.

WKBW BTF President Phil Rumore, Eileen Buckley, Tom Campbell.

“I had tears in my eyes — I had tears in my eyes,” reflected Terrace Heard, at-large member, Buffalo Board of Education.

Buffalo School Board member Heard tells me he's sad to see Rumore go, and recalls a time when he didn't see eye to eye with Rumore.

“Phil and I fought years ago back in the 90s when I was teaching at Seneca High School when some of the vocational programs there were closing,” Heard explained.

WKBW Terrace Heard, at-large member, Buffalo Board of Education.

For those who admire his work, Rumore is considered a “pillar” in the Western New York labor community.

“Who's smarter than Phil? Who knows more than Phil — of course, the temperament between the union and district has not always been great, but you know everybody is fighting for the same reason — we fight for our students,” replied Heard. “Phil is a great fighter for everyone, not just teachers, and administrative support staff, but he's a community person. He loves everybody in the City of Buffalo.”

WKBW Phil Rumore during teachers strike in Buffalo in 2000.

“I think a lot of people don't realize how much the BTF, under his leadership, gave back to the local community — Thanksgiving dinners for those less fortunate to Halloween bookmarks for the kids, tons of books that they gave out to children over the course of time and also you can't forget, you know, the Dr. Seuss Reading Days. When you saw Phil, you embody him battling, but there was a softer side, and it was a lot of good things they did for the community under his leadership,” described Campbell.

As Rumore retires in June, he will also be turning 81 years old. The union will be holding an election in June for new leadership.



