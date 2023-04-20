Buffalo Teachers Federation President announces retirement

BUFFALO — Buffalo Teachers Federation President, Philip Rumore, announced Wednesday that he intends to retire at the end of his term.

Rumore has served as BTF president for over 40 years.

In an email to all Buffalo School District Teachers, he expressed his appreciation and confidence in the union moving forward.

Now, as a result of our solidarity, we have a contract proposal through 2025-2026 that I am hopeful will be approved. Therefore, since I am confident that your future is secure, I will, with heartfelt appreciation, retire at the end of my term on June 30, 2023. Phil Rumore, President, BTF

Contract negotiations for Buffalo teachers have been ongoing since 2019,but this week a tentative deal has been reached.

In a memo to teachers, Rumore said the proposed contract will be presented and voted on by the Buffalo Public School Board Friday, April 21. If approved, a ratification meeting will be held Monday, April 24 for teachers.