Buffalo Schools & teachers union reach tentative contract deal

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Public School teachers appear to be a step closer to finally getting a new contract deal. The Buffalo School District and Buffalo Teachers Federation held another round of contract talks this week reaching a tentative deal.

“We are miracle workers in the City of Buffalo and we go above and beyond,” remarked Marc Bruno, teacher.

WKBW Marc Bruno, Buffalo School teacher.

Riverside School Teacher Marc Bruno has been teaching in city schools for 22 years. He tells me he's pleased to hear that a potential contract deal could be ready to be presented to the school board and Buffalo teachers.

“I think all teachers are hoping that this is a contract, not just some of us can get behind, but all of us as a union can get behind,” commented Bruno.

After contract talks were on hold for about a month, the Buffalo School District and Buffalo Teachers Federation finally met Tuesday and made “significant” progress.

The union issued a memo to members saying teachers will have copies of the tentative deal emailed to them with voting to take place Monday.

City schools General Counsel Nathaniel Kuzma tells me the sticking points in this contract battle were pay raises and health insurance-related issues.

WKBW Buffalo Public School District General Counsel Nathaniel Kuzma.

“That was the sticking point at the end, primarily for retirees. I can't release the specific details, but that was one of the final issues and we resolved really two or three of those things yesterday to bring this over the finish line,” Kuzma noted.

Buffalo teachers have been working without a contract over the last four years. Their current deal expired in 2019.

Bruno says city teachers deserve higher pay because they are battling difficult student behavior each school day.

“I think the public needs to understand that graduation rates do not equate to the job we are doing in these buildings because I think if the public knew what we were doing and knew what we are kind of going through every day, they would look at us as heroes,” reflected Bruno.

On average, city teachers earn $72,000. An independent fact-finder suggested the district provide a 21-percent raise for the next three and half years, plus a 10-percent singing bonus.

WKBW



City Hall Buffalo Schools General Counsel office of Nathaniel Kuzma

“This contract, even under the fact finders recommendation, would bring the average teacher pay to above $90,000 — a great teacher can't be paid enough, right? But we have only so much that we can do in terms of resources,” Kuzma said.

But Kuzma says he could not give any specifics about the proposed deal.

“And what I can tell you is that this deal, if approved, will bring Buffalo to amongst the highest in the region for a compensation package when you look at salary. It will make Buffalo very competitive to continue to work and for teachers to come and work in the district,” Kuzma described.

WKBW BTF memo to members.

“I'm making probably $20,000 less per year than someone who has worked long as me in any district in Western New York,” Bruno replied.

I asked Kuzma how much this tentative deal would cost the city district. He said he would not say at this point, but noted the last number he floated out during previous negotiations was $225 million.

The teachers union represents nearly 4,000 city school teachers, making it the largest teachers union in the Western New York region.

I did reach out to Buffalo Teachers Federation President Phil Rumore for comment Wednesday on the tentative deal, but I was told he was not available.

