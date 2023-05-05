A Nardin finance leader is out

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — One day after the Nardin Academy Board of Trustees announced President Dr. Sandra Betters will be resigning at the end of June, the school announced the school's vice president of finance and operations has left.

A notice was sent to Nardin employees and obtained by 7 News Friday.

It states “Greg Altman, Vice President of finance and operations, departed his role with Nardin Academy — effective immediately.”

WKBW Notice sent to Nardin employees.

“We are currently reassigning his roles to trusted individuals across the Academy until we identify a candidate to resume the financial aspects of his role,” stated the notification.

Nardin Academy web photo. Greg Altman, Vice President of Finance and Operations.





The message, to school employees, said in the interim, Kerri Black, the Director of Finance & Variable Tuition, “will be the contact for anything regarding finances and the business office.”

Late Wednesday evening the Nardin board announced Betters would depart June 30along with nine board members in response to the outcry from the school community claiming Betters has created a toxic work environment and more than 20 teachers have recently departed from the school.

According to the Nardin website, Altman was awarded the Distinguished Service Award from the New York State Society of CPAs in June of 2021. It says Altman has “more than 30 years of experience in public accounting and private industry” and that he has more than ten years at charter and independent schools in Buffalo.

In a statement issued by Nardin Friday morning to 7 News, it stated in part “The third party assessment, initiated by Nardin’s Board of Trustees, showed no wrongdoing or misconduct on Sandra’s part.”

