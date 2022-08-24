State Sen. Ed Rath declares victory in Republican primary for NY's 61st Senate District

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Incumbent New York State Senator Ed Rath has declared victory in the Republican primary for the newly drawn 61st Senate District.

Around 11 p.m. with 95% of precincts reporting Rath led with 79% of the vote (3,580) over former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra with 21% of the vote (948). In July, Giambra announced he was suspending his campaign and was leaving the Republican Party altogether.

Rath will face off against Democratic New York State Senator Sean Ryan in November. Ryan currently represents the 60th Senate District.

Ryan declared victory over Ben Carlisle in the Democratic primary around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.