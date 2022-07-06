Former Erie County Executive drops out of State Senate Race

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Erie County lawmaker is dropping out of the race for the New York State Senate.

Former County Executive Joel Giambra says he's suspending his campaign for the 61st State Senate District, and is leaving the Republican Party altogether.

I cannot stand with party leaders who double down in their support of the NRA after yet another mass shooting; who applaud the decision to take away a woman’s right to choose and who encourage the elimination of LGBTQ rights; and who still believe that Donald Trump is their president.



It is not my nature nor is it my strategy to remain silent. The Republican party in its current form is not one that I recognize or agree with. As an independent thinker who has always pushed against the status quo, it would be hypocritical of me to run on a ticket in November with the Republican nominee for Governor— who has said he would hire a pro-life health commissioner and would solicit an endorsement from Donald Trump.



I can no longer represent a party whose priorities I do not authentically support, stand with party leaders whose strategies I do not respect, or align with extreme thinkers who are unwilling to accept different points of view. Joel Giambra

Giambra served as Erie County Executive from 2000 to 2007. He served as the Buffalo Comptroller from 1990 to 1999, and was on the Common Council from 1981 to 1989.