Republican Nick Langworthy and Democrat Max Della Pia discuss the race for NY's 23rd Congressional District
Nick Langworthy won the Republican primary for NY's 23rd Congressional District Tuesday over his opponent Carl Paladino. Langworthy will now face off against Democrat Max Della Pia in the November election.
Posted at 5:48 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 17:48:47-04
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nick Langworthy won the Republican primary for NY's 23rd Congressional District Tuesday over his opponent Carl Paladino.
Langworthy will now face off against Democrat Max Della Pia in the November election.
7 News sat down with both candidates Wednesday to discuss the race. You can find the full interviews above.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.