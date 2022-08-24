Carl Paladino on NY-23 Republican primary: 'It is time to move onto the next chapter of my life'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Carl Paladino has released a statement on the Republican primary for NY's 23rd Congressional District saying in part "it is time to move onto the next chapter of my life."

Paladino faced off against Nick Langworthy in the primary on Tuesday. Around midnight Langworthy declared victory although Paladino would not concede and released a statement that said in part "we want every single legal vote to count."

Around 12:34 a.m. Wednesday, the Associated Press declared Langworthy the winner.

BREAKING: Nick Langworthy wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in New York's 23rd Congressional District. #APRaceCall at 12:34 a.m. EDT. https://t.co/2nlgpjzI1K — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) August 24, 2022

Wednesday afternoon Paladino issued an updated statement:

“I am truly blessed with the greatest family and friends in the world. Western New York is my home, and I am humbled by the voters who turned out to support me. My story is proof that the American dream is possible. I want to personally thank Assemblyman David DiPietro, Rob Astorino, Tim Howard, and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for their friendship and support during this race. I also want to thank my staff and the hundreds of volunteers who helped my campaign. It is time to move onto the next chapter of my life. I am forever grateful for this community. I will always advocate for Western New York." - Paladino campaign

With 99% of precincts reporting, Langworthy led with 52% of the vote (24,275) over Paladino with 48% of the vote (22,283).

Langworthy will go on to face off against Democrat Max Della Pia in the general election in November.