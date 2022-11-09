Rep. Lee Zeldin issues statement congratulating Governor Kathy Hochul on election to full four-year term

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin has issued a statement congratulating Governor Kathy Hochul on her election to a full four-year term.

Hochul and Zeldin faced off in the race for Governor of New York on Tuesday, with Hochul declaring victory around 11:30 p.m.

Zeldin would not concede the race and delivered a speech around midnight saying he expected the gap to close overnight.

Just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday Zeldin issued the following statement congratulating Hochul:

“I would like to congratulate New York Governor Kathy Hochul on her election to a full four year term.



“This race was a once in a generation campaign, with a very close margin in the bluest of blue states. The unrelenting passion and hard work of our grassroots volunteers and supporters made this incredibly close race possible and helped us win at least 49 of New York’s 62 counties. Republicans, Democrats and Independents united as New Yorkers, pouring their heart and soul into this campaign.



“Those controlling Albany should take note. New Yorkers of all walks of life are sick of the attacks on their wallets, their safety, their freedoms and the quality of their kids’ education and are hitting their breaking point, as proven by these results. As they take office in January, Governor Kathy Hochul and those controlling Albany must address the grave concerns voiced by the voters. While this campaign has come to a close, the rescue mission to Save Our State continues.” - Rep. Zeldin

Hochul, a Western New York native who previously served as lieutenant governor, was sworn in as the 57th governor of New York in August 2021 after Andrew Cuomo's resignation.

She was the first woman to hold the position and is now the first woman to be elected to the position.