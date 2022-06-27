June 28 primary in New York: Which races are--and are not--on the ballot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As New Yorkers get set to participate in the June 28 primary, what races are and are not on the ballot?

Early voting for the primary began June 18 and ran through June 26. For those who did not participate in early voting, the following races will be on ballots across the state:

Democrat primary, New York State Governor:



Kathy Hochul

Tom Suozzi

Jumaane Williams

Republican primary, New York State Governor:



Rob Astorino

Andrew Giuliani

Harry Wilson

Lee Zeldin

Democrat primary, New York State Lieutenant Governor:



Ana Maria Archila

Antonio Delgado

Diana Reyna

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and voters must cast their ballots at their assigned polling places. New York has closed primaries, meaning voters can only vote in the primaries of the party with which they are registered. You can find a link to your local board of elections website here for more specific information.

Due to redistricting of New York's congressional maps, the state's congressional and state Senate primaries will not be held on June 28 and will instead be held on August 23. This was "to provide enough time to replace maps that were ruled unconstitutional," in April, according to The Associated Press. You can view the final map here.

On Tuesday you can find election results for some races on our website here.