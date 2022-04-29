Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

NY to move some primaries to August after court tosses maps

Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Posted at 5:08 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 17:08:35-04

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A New York judge has ordered the state's congressional and state Senate primaries to be delayed until Aug. 23 to provide enough time to replace maps that were ruled unconstitutional this week. State Judge Patrick McAllister moved the primaries back Friday from their original date of June 28. He said special master Jonathan Cervas will finish drawing new maps by May 20. New York is set to separately hold gubernatorial and state Assembly primaries in June, unless lawmakers or Gov. Kathy Hochul decide to delay. New York’s highest court rejected new congressional and state senate maps that had widely been seen as favoring Democrats earlier in the week.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine