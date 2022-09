NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s campaign announced Wednesday the governor's participation in one statewide general election debate.

The debate will be hosted by Spectrum News NY1 at Pace University on October 25 at 7 p.m.

Hochul will face off against U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R - NY1) in the general election in November.

Zeldin won the Republican party’s nomination in the primary in June.