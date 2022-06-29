AP: Rep. Zeldin wins Republican nomination for New York governor

NEW YORK (AP - MODIFIED) — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin won the Republican Party’s nomination to be New York governor on Tuesday.

Congratulations to our official Republican Nominee for Governor and the next Governor of New York, Congressman Lee Zeldin! We are on a mission to #SaveOurState and losing is NOT an option. #ZeldinForNY pic.twitter.com/0Oy7UUzvSR — New York GOP (@NewYorkGOP) June 29, 2022

Zeldin, an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel who has represented eastern Long Island in Congress since 2015, is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and was among the Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

He defeated primary challenges from former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, businessman Harry Wilson and Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York City’s former mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Zeldin will try in November to become the first Republican elected governor in New York since Gov. George Pataki was reelected in 2002.