Poloncarz: Buffalo Niagara Convention Center mass COVID-19 vaccine site 'not happening'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center is "not happening."

On February 16, Poloncarz announced the county was working with New York State and the National Guard to set up a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

Tuesday, Poloncarz said it is "not happening," and that New York State has not authorized it. The county executive cited the opening of the New York State mass COVID-19 vaccine site at the Niagara Falls Conference Center and said that was the reason why the county opened the KeyBank Center vaccination site.

Poloncarz said the KeyBank Center could be used as a mass vaccination site to administer more doses if vaccine supply becomes available.

If vaccine supply and weather allow for it, the county has had talks about having a mass drive-in vaccine site that could administer 3,000 to 4,000 doses a day.

Beginning April 5, Erie County will be using a new online and phone appointment system for the COVID-19 vaccine at the county's three point of distribution sites which are at ECC North, ECC South and the KeyBank Center.