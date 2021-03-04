Erie County, Pegula Sports and Entertainment opening mass COVID-19 vaccine site at KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County and Pegula Sports and Entertainment are opening a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

The Lexus Club at the KeyBank Center will be able to vaccinate 1,000 people each day, according to Erie County.

The vaccine site is only available to people age 65 and older, it will open on March 10th. Appointments are required and will be available by clicking here once vaccine supply is available.

It will be the third Point of Distribution in Erie County along with ECC North and ECC South.

“I thank the Pegulas, Pegula Sports & Entertainment and the Buffalo Sabres for providing the KeyBank Center location as the site for a new Erie County vaccination POD and we look forward to opening this site as soon as possible. Their commitment to our area and to protecting our residents stands out and is greatly appreciated as we work towards getting more and more people vaccinated. This site is well-placed to serve the City of Buffalo and all of Erie County, and as more vaccines become available we will be able to increase operations here,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “Together with existing county vaccination PODs at SUNY Erie South and SUNY Erie North, we are expanding our capacity to vaccinate more residents and protect more people.”

President & CEO of Pegula Sports & Entertainment and Owner & President of the Buffalo Sabres Kim Pegula added, “Our organization is proud to work with County Executive Mark Poloncarz and his team to help provide as many vaccinations as possible to our community. We appreciate the work of our front line healthcare workers and are happy to help in any way that we can. “

“We appreciate having this new, accessible location available to our vaccination teams,” said Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “With three safe and effective vaccines available and supplies increasing, our department is ready to get to work vaccinating Erie County residents with this important tool in our COVID-19 prevention toolkit.”

The capacity for the Lexus Club is 400 people according to NHL.com.