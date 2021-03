NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in New York State, appointments are now available to be scheduled at the Niagara Falls Conference and Convention Center.

The first vaccines will be available starting at 8 a.m. on Friday March 19th, and every day between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

If you are eligible, you can schedule your appointment by clicking here or by calling the COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).