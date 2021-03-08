New state-run mass vaccination site opens in Niagara Falls on Friday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Friday, the latest state-run mass vaccination site opens at the Conference Center of Niagara Falls.

It's one of 10 mass vaccination sites the New York State Department of Health is opening in the coming weeks.

Governor Cuomo announced the new sites on March 8, citing an increase in vaccine supply from the federal government.

The Falls site will be open to all eligible New Yorkers because it will be run by the state, but many Niagara Falls and Niagara County leaders hope to prioritize county residents.

The Conference Center, which is located at 101 Old Falls Street, features a 32,000 square foot events center.

The next closest mass vaccination site announced on March 8 is Corning Community College's Gymnasium and Wellness Education Center in Steuben County.

A mass vaccination site operated by Erie County opened on March 10 at the KeyBank Center in Downtown Buffalo. Only people 65 years of age and older and residents of Erie County qualify for that site.

For more information on registration and other vaccination sites in Western New York, click here.