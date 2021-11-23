Mr. Goodbar in Buffalo's Elmwood Village to start requiring proof of vaccination Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A popular bar in Buffalo's Elmwood Village will start requiring proof of vaccinations from patrons.

In a post on Facebook, Mr. Goodbar announced Tuesday that it would institute the new rule starting immediately.

Once inside, patrons will not be required to wear a mask. There is a mask mandate for indoor public spaces in Erie County, but the rules announced by the county on Monday state that "venues that have strict vaccine requirements for entrance, such as Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center, would not have to require masks for vaccinated individuals under these orders."

Erie County implemented a four-phase approach to curb COVID-19's spread on Monday, with hospitals in the county at 90% capacity.

Phase 1, the mask mandate, will remain in effect for three weeks. On December 13, depending on data, the county could enter Phase 2, which includes a vaccine requirement for public places including indoor dining, bars and entertainment venues.

Phases 3 and 4 involve capacity restrictions and shutdowns similar to those seen early in the pandemic.