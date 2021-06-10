Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts hosting vaccine clinic Saturday for students age 12 and up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health will host a vaccine clinic on Saturday, June 12 at the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts for students ages 12 and up.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school, located at 450 Masten Avenue in Buffalo's Masten Park neighborhood. At the clinic, the health department will administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. It is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine with emergency use authorization from the FDA for use in children as young as 12.

Moderna is seeking the same approval for its COVID-19 vaccine, but has not received FDA emergency use authorization yet.

Anyone interested in receiving the vaccine at the clinic can register through the Erie County health department website, or by calling (716) 858-2929.

A full list of vaccination sites offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for minors can be found here.