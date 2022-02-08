On mask mandates, Poloncarz says Erie County will follow New York State's lead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday Erie County will follow New York State's lead on mask mandates.

As New York Governor Kathy Hochul is set to update New Yorkers on the state's mask mandate Wednesday, Poloncarz said the county will follow the state's lead.

"Erie County is prepared to follow the lead of Governor Hochul as she updates the public on New York State’s stance on masking in tomorrow’s announcement. If the Governor rescinds the statewide mandate on masks, Erie County will follow suit and my Emergency Order issued on November 23, 2021 requiring masking in public facilities will be allowed to lapse and Dr. Burstein’s Commissioner’s Order on the same will be rescinded in alignment with the state’s position. If the governor should continue her statewide mask requirement, we shall follow suit and continue our requirement for consistency with the state’s rules," said Poloncarz.

A mask mandate went into place for all public indoor settings in Erie County on November 23, 2021 in response to rising COVID-19 numbers. A mask mandate went into place for all businesses and venues in New York State on December 13, 2021 in response to what the state called a "winter surge" in COVID-19 rates. Businesses or venues that require proof of vaccination to enter are exempt from each mandate.

The county and state have continued to keep the mask mandates in place but with the state's mandate set to expire Thursday, Hochul said she would make an announcement concerning the mandate on Wednesday.

In January a ruling by a New York State Supreme Court judge based in Nassau County struck down the state's mandate, but the state appealed the ruling. An appeals court judge heard the appeal and issued a stay a short time later. Last week Hochul said New York's Appellate court granted a full stay to the mask mandate for all public indoor spaces for the remainder of the appeals process.

You can read the full statement Poloncarz issued below: