Erie County 9th in U.S. in COVID-19 cases over past 28 days, according to Johns Hopkins University

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County is 9th in the U.S. in COVID-19 cases over the past 28 days, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

According to the data, Erie County has had 17,484 COVID-19 cases and 107 deaths over the past 28 days.

The data is not weighted by population size.

The only counties in the U.S. with more COVID-19 cases in the last 28 days are:



Maricopa, Arizona - 60,810

Cook, Illinois - 41,434

Los Angeles, California - 33,786

Wayne, Michigan - 30,960

Oakland, Michigan - 23,931

Hennepin, Minnesota - 20,166

Macomb, Michigan - 19,939

Cuyahoga, Ohio -18,654

According to the latest data from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, on December 5 Erie County hospitals had 376 COVID-19 patients, 69 of which were in the ICU and 50 on an airway assist. Of the 376 hospital patients 257 were not fully vaccinated and 119 were vaccinated.

Of the 376 COVID-19 patients in hospital on Dec. 5, 257 were not fully vaccinated (68%), 51 of 69 ICU patients were not fully vaccinated (74%), and 36 of 50 patients with an airway assist were not fully vaccinated (72%). pic.twitter.com/UV2O7R9xsO — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) December 7, 2021

According to data from Poloncarz from November 7, Erie County hospitals had 168 COVID-19 patients, 35 of which were in the ICU and 21 were on an airway assist. Of the 168 hospital patients, 112 were not fully vaccinated and 56 were vaccinated.

Erie County is currently in Phase 1 of a potential four-phase approach announced by the county in November as a response to rising COVID-19 case numbers. You can find more information here.

Seven Western New York hospitals will limit elective surgeries under a New York State executive order aimed at boosting hospital capacity as COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations have risen.