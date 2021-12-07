Seven Western New York hospitals to limit elective surgeries under New York State executive order

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Seven Western New York hospitals will limit elective surgeries under a New York State executive order.

An executive order was announced by New York Governor Kathy Hochul on November 26. The executive order allows the state to limit non-essential, non-urgent procedures for hospitals or systems with limited capacity to "protect access to critical health care services." Limited capacity is defined by the state as 10% staffed bed capacity.

The New York State Department of Health released a list of hospitals in the state that were ordered to limit elective surgeries based on the executive order beginning with procedures scheduled to occur on or after December 9. The list includes 32 hospitals, seven of which are in Western New York:

Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Inc

Erie County Medical Center

Mercy Hospital of Buffalo

Mount St Marys Hospital and Health Center

Sisters of Charity Hospital

UPMC Chautauqua at WCA

Wyoming County Community Hospital

The state will review data weekly and make determinations. You can find the full executive order guidance here.

"Beginning the week of [Monday] December 13th, [Wednesday] data will be reviewed by DOH on [Thursday] and Impacted Facilities will be notified on [Friday]; procedure limitations will take affect the following [Thursday]," NYSDOH said.

Although they are not on the list, Kaleida Health announced it is postponing non-essential elective inpatient surgeries at Buffalo General Medical Center and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital due to the reduction in workforce which led to a reduction of staffed beds, and a rise in COVID-19 cases.