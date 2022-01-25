Emergency department at Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park to reopen January 30

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The emergency department at the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park is set to reopen January 30.

Catholic Health announced November 9 the emergency department would temporarily close and it was expected to reopen by January 3 "due to the hospital concentrating its resources on resuming full EMS transport services at its main emergency department on Abbott Road following the labor strike."

On January 10 it was announced the closure would be extended "with the continued surge in COVID-19 patients across the region, as well as the increasing number of hospital staff who are unable to work after testing positive for the virus."

The emergency department is now set to reopen at 7 a.m. on January 30.

Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services will resume on January 31 at the site.