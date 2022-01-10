Closure of emergency department at Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park extended through January

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mercy Hospital announced the temporary closure of the emergency department at the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park has been extended through the end of January.

Catholic Health announced November 9 the emergency department would temporarily close and it was expected to reopen by January 3 "due to the hospital concentrating its resources on resuming full EMS transport services at its main emergency department on Abbott Road following the labor strike."

Monday, it was announced the closure would be extended "with the continued surge in COVID-19 patients across the region, as well as the increasing number of hospital staff who are unable to work after testing positive for the virus."

The Cardiac Rehabilitation Services at the Orchard Park site will also remain temporarily suspended.

All other outpatient services at the MACC are OPEN as usual, including:

COVID Swabbing Station

Pre-Surgical Testing

Imaging Services

Pulmonary Function Testing Clinic

EKG Testing

Wound Healing Center

Partners In Rehab/AthletiCare Rehabilitation Services

Laboratory Services

"EMS providers have been notified of the closure extension. According to previous recommendations from the Erie County Department of Health, area residents with non-emergent medical conditions should consider other alternatives to hospital emergency treatment, including contacting their primary care provider, visiting an urgent care facility, or using telemedicine services, such as CH Care OnDemand at chcareondemand.org. Those with more serious medical emergencies should go to the nearest hospital Emergency Department, including Mercy Hospital, or call 9-1-1," as release says.