AG Report released; 2025 Officer-involved shooting was justified

BUFFALO — The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) released a report Monday concluding that a Cheektowaga police officer was justified in the fatal shooting of Hugh Davis last year.

Davis died on August 13, 2025, after an encounter with Cheektowaga Police Department officers at his Buffalo apartment. Officers were attempting to arrest Davis for an alleged previous assault.

According to the OSI report, officers knocked on Davis' door repeatedly until the door panel fell into the apartment. Investigators say Davis then lunged through the doorway with a knife and swung it at the officers.

The report states Davis ignored repeated commands to drop the knife and nearly struck an officer. An officer then fired their service weapon, striking Davis. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators recovered a large kitchen knife at the scene.

After reviewing body-worn camera footage and interviewing an involved officer, the OSI determined the officer acted in self-defense. Under New York law, police can use deadly physical force if they reasonably believe it is necessary to defend against deadly physical force.

The OSI concluded a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer's actions were justified. As a result, the state will not pursue criminal charges in the case.

