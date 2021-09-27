TOOL to make tour stop at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on February 27, tickets go on sale Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grammy award-winning rock band TOOL will bring its 2022 international tour to Buffalo this February.

The band will stop at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on February 27. Tickets are priced at $55, $75, $95, or $125, plus fees. They go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, October 1.

The Buffalo stop is one of 37 in the United States by the band between January 10 and March 20:

January 10 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena

January 11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

January 13 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center

January 15 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

January 16 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

January 18 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

January 19 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

January 21 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

January 22 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

January 25 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

January 27 Denver, CO Ball Arena

January 30 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

January 31 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

February 2 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

February 4 Houston, TX Toyota Center

February 5 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

February 8 Orlando, FL Amway Center

February 9 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

February 10 Miami, FL FTX Arena

February 19 Boston, MA TD Garden

February 20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

February 22 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

February 23 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

February 26 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

February 27 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

March 1 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

March 3 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

March 4 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

March 6 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

March 8 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

March 10 Chicago, IL United Center

March 12 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Arena

March 13 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

March 15 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

March 17 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

March 18 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

March 20 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

TOOL released its latest album, Fear Inoculum, in August 2019. It was the band's first studio album in 13 years. Previous releases include Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001),10,000 Days (2006).