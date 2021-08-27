Watch
Splash World water park on Grand Island to open Saturday

Posted at 9:10 PM, Aug 26, 2021
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — The new water park at the former Fantasy Island site on Grand Island is opening this weekend.

Splash World announced on Thursday that the water park is opening on Saturday, August 28 at noon.

The water park is opening a month after it was originally planning on opening.

Tickets are $14.99 for anyone 36 (three feet) or taller, and free for children shorter than that, when accompanied by an adult.

Tickets can only be purchased at the gate and parking is free for the 2021 season.

Lockers will no be available due to supply issues.

The park will be open from 12 to 7.

