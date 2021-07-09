Splash World on Grand Island opening at end of July; full amusement park to open in 2022

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — The water park at the former Fantasy Island location on Grand Island will open at the end of July, with a full amusement park opening in 2022.

Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World will open the water park some time in July, with an exact date not yet released.

Organizers say they plan on adding rides to Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World within the next six to eight months, with a full park reopening in the spring of 2022.

More information including a new website and social media platforms are expected to be launched within the coming days.