Dua Lipa to bring 'Future Nostalgia' tour to KeyBank Center in Buffalo on March 5

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - This Jan. 26, 2020 file photo shows Dua Lipa at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Dua Lipa released her sophomore album "Future Nostalgia" on March 27. Female British stars Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks and Celeste lead the competition for the Brit Awards which were announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021, with a trio of nominations apiece for the U.K. music prizes. Lipa is also up for best British single, for “Physical.” Parks and Celeste are contenders for the breakthrough artist trophy. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Dua Lipa
Posted at 12:08 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 12:08:16-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grammy winner Dua Lipa announced the schedule for the North American leg of her "Future Nostalgia" tour on Monday, including a visit to KeyBank Center in Buffalo in March.

Dua Lipa will perform at KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 5, 2022 with guests Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouai.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 17th at 12 p.m. online via Ticketmaster.

Dua will be performing songs from her "Future Nostalgia" album, which was the most-streamed album of 2020 on Spotify. The tour has 28 stops in North America, beginning in Miami on February 9 and ending in Vancouver on April 1. In addition to the Buffalo stop, the tour will make a stop nearby in Toronto on February 23.

