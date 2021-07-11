Dozens of local vendors gather for farmers market at Bassett Park in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Over two dozen local food vendors gathered to hold a farmers market at Bassett Park in Amherst, Sunday morning.

Several musicians and dancers performed at the market for Western New Yorkers to enjoy.

"It's very important to shop local for two reasons. One, it helps support the local businesses. Two, you help generate interest in other local businesses as well," said Rick Maloney, Owner of Pour & Penchant, a candle shop based in Buffalo. "When you come out to a local market, you can discover some other businesses that you may not have necessarily been able to find."

