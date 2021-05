A guide to farmers markets across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the weather slowly begins to warm in Western New York and spring turns into summer, one of your summer favorites is making a return as well.

Nothing says summer in Western New York quite like a farmers market. 7 Eyewitness News has compiled a list of farmers markets all across the region you can enjoy this year.

Allegany County

The Alfred Farmers Market

Sundays, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

June to October

Alfred Village Bandstand, Alfred, NY

Angelica Farmers Market

Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

May to October

Park Circle, Angelica, NY

Belmont Farmers Market

Thursdays, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

June to October

5429 State Route 19N, Hometown Cafe & Creamery, Belmont, NY

Wellsville Village Farmers Market

Opening June 2021, Wellsville, NY

Cattaraugus County

Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market

Fridays, 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

May to October

1900 Constitution Ave Olean, NY 14760

REAP Olean Farmers Market

Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

May to October

Lincoln Park Pavilion, Olean NY

Salamanca Farmers Market

Tuesdays, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

May to October

768 Broad St, Salamanca, NY

Chautauqua County

Chautauqua Produce Auction

Tuesday and Fridays, starting at 10:00 a.m.

May to October

7844 Rte 474, Clymer, NY

Chautauqua Institution Bestor Fresh Market

Tuesdays, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Nine weeks of the summer

Pratt Ave side of Bestor Plaza, Chautauqua, NY

Dunkirk Farmers Market

Wednesdays, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

June to October

Corner of Ruggles Street and Cliffstar Court at the Dunkirk Senior Center, Dunkirk, NY

Fredonia Farmers Market

Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Year round

Summer location: Church Street, Fredonia, NY

Winter location: 321 East Main Street , Fredonia, NY

Jamestown Public Market

Saturdays, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

June to October

Third Street, between N.Main and Cherry, Jamestown, NY

Lakewood’s Farmers & Artisans Market

2021 Farmers & Artisans Market TBA, Lakewood, NY

Mayville Farmer's & Artisan's Market

Thursdays, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

May to September

Village Park, Mayville, NY

Westfield Farmers' and Artisans' Market

Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

May to September

Main Street, Village of Westfield, NY

Erie County

Alden Farmers Market

Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Opening May 8

13119 Broadway, Alden, NY

Chandler Street After-Market

Saturdays, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Opening May 8

27 and 37 Chandler St, Buffalo, NY

Clarence Hollow Farmers' Market

Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

June to October

10717 Main St, Clarence, NY

Clinton Bailey Farmers and Flea Market

May to October, 7 days a week, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

November to April, Saturdays, 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

1443 – 1517 Clinton Street, Buffalo, NY

Colden Community Farmers Market

Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

May to October

8745 Supervisor Ave, Colden, NY

East Aurora Farmers Market

Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Beginning in May

123 Grey St, East Aurora, NY

Eden Farmers Market

Every other Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

May 4 to October 5

Eden Legion Grounds, 2912 Legion Drive, Eden, NY

Elmwood Village Farmers Market

Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

May to November

Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway, Buffalo, NY

The Downtown Buffalo Country Market

Thursdays, 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

May to October

Main Street between Court and Church Streets, Buffalo, NY

Hamburg Farmers Market

Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

May to October

45 Church St, Hamburg, NY

Kenmore Farmers Market

Sundays, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

June to October

Kenmore Municipal Green (Delaware Road & Delaware Avenue), Kenmore, NY

Peaceful SOUL Farmers Market

Tuesdays, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

June to October

Native Pride, Irving, NY

The South Buffalo Farmer's Market

Sundays, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

June to September

Cazenovia Park, Peter J. Crotty Casino, Buffalo, NY

West Seneca Farmers' Market

Thursdays, 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

May to August

1250 Union Road, West Seneca, NY

Williamsville Farmers’ Market

Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

June to October

Amherst Town Hall parking lot, 5583 Main Street, Amherst, NY

Genesee County

Genesee Country Farmers' Market

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tues & Fri.

9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thurs

June to October

Bank St & Alva Place, Batavia, NY

Le Roy Farmers' Market

Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

June to October

Trigon Park, Main St, LeRoy, NY

Niagara County

Lewiston Artisan Farmers' Market

Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

June to October

Academy Park, Lewiston, NY

Lockport Community Market

Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

June to November

57 Canal St, Lockport, NY

North Tonawanda Farmer's Market

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 7:00 am to 1:00 pm

Corner of Payne Ave. & Robinson St., North Tonawanda, NY

Pendleton Station Market

Sundays, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

May to October

6570 Campbell Blvd. in front of the Pendleton water tower, Pendleton, NY

Orleans County

Canal Village Farmers' Market

Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

June to October

127 West Center Street, Medina, NY

Wyoming County

Perry Farmers' Market

Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

June to September

South Main Street’s downtown Festival Plaza (between Borden and Dolbeer), Perry, NY

Farm & Artisan Market at the Villa

Wednesdays, 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

May to October

140 North Main St, Warsaw, NY